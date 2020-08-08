Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Down 0.5%

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21, 20,280 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 11,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Conic Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. Conic Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Conic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.