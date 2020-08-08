Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.22

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and traded as high as $20.33. Connect Group shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 8,482 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNCT shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Connect Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 15 ($0.18) to GBX 27 ($0.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

In other Connect Group news, insider David Blackwood acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,689.88).

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

