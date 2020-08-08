ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $63,481,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,143. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

