Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,439 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Consolidated Edison worth $72,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

