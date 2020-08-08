Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.15-4.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

NYSE ED traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

