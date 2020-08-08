Constellation 1-Day Volume Tops $265,320.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $18.17 million and $265,320.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

