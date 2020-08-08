Constellation Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $393,376.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and $393,376.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.94 or 0.04962280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013348 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

