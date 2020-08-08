Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 155.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for about 2.2% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Constellium worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 836,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after buying an additional 253,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03. Constellium NV has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

