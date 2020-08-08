Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 514,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15. Constellium has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.