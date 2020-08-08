ContentBox (BOX) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $143,875.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,585,231 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

