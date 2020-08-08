Contentos Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.49 or 0.05001712 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002252 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,963,747,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.