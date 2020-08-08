CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and $18,959.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00008394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00797780 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.08 or 0.01876185 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000674 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008667 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,835,608 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

