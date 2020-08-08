Contrasting AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

AXT has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXT and Solaredge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $83.26 million 0.00 -$2.60 million ($0.07) N/A Solaredge Technologies $1.43 billion 0.00 $146.55 million $2.90 N/A

Solaredge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AXT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AXT and Solaredge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Solaredge Technologies 1 8 5 0 2.29

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $5.95, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus price target of $147.21, indicating a potential upside of ∞.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Solaredge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -3.41% -1.47% -1.25% Solaredge Technologies 10.89% 20.76% 11.65%

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats AXT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including raw gallium, gallium alloys, InP poly-crystal, high purity gallium, arsenic, Ge, Ge dioxide, pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

