Contrasting Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) & China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$73.47 million ($3.59) -0.04 China SXT Pharmaceuticals $5.16 million 2.64 $1.54 million N/A N/A

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and China SXT Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,109.13%. Given Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sienna Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A -177.36% -52.22% China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a topical suspension of silver particles, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne, as well as for the reduction of light-pigmented hair, including white, gray, blonde, light brown, and light red hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Taizhou, China.

