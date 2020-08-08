Contrasting Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) & Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.97%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $283.28 million 1.95 $70.67 million $1.43 7.67 Union Bankshares $46.33 million 1.79 $10.65 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 21.99% 8.53% 0.92% Union Bankshares 21.71% 14.43% 1.20%

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Union Bankshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides and commercial real estate loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; and residential real estate loans. In addition, it offers small business administration guaranteed, and residential construction and mortgage loans; online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services and cards; debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; home improvement loans and overdraft checking facility against preauthorized lines of credit; customer repurchase agreement sweeps; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. The company operates 18 banking offices, 2 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

