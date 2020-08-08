CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $411.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.08. CooTek has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 104.77% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. Research analysts forecast that CooTek will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CooTek (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.