Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce sales of $92.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $92.08 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $81.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $368.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.50 million to $371.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $425.15 million, with estimates ranging from $411.60 million to $438.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $633,900. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 76,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 155.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 236,757 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

