Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 74.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

