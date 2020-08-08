Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases Earnings Results

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corecivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Corecivic has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Thursday.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

