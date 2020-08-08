Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 293,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,994.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 825,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 359.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 82,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 64,177 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.