Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.32 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.68%. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

