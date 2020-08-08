Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $30.92 million and approximately $24.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.97 or 0.04995194 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

