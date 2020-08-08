Cosmos Price Reaches $4.31 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00036617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $821.66 million and $104.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,730.67 or 0.99687458 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001796 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00166780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004645 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

