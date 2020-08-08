Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $340.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $268.00 and a 12-month high of $345.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

