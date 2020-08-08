Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.96.

COST stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,749. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $268.00 and a 1-year high of $345.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.