CoTrader Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $39,751.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.00 or 0.04965680 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013380 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

