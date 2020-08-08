CoTrader One Day Trading Volume Tops $31,391.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $31,391.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, CoTrader has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.18 or 0.05004423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029779 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

