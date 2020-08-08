Couchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,927.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $7,232.56 and approximately $3,927.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.52 or 0.04967228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Couchain Profile

COU is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

