Counos Coin Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00043434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Counos Coin has a market cap of $75.87 million and $232,884.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.