Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 374.67 ($4.61).

CSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 443 ($5.45) to GBX 469 ($5.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 406 ($5.00) to GBX 331 ($4.07) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Countryside Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.43) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.68) target price (down from GBX 400 ($4.92)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 544 ($6.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 332.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 382.70.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

