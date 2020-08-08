COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0003

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One COVA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. COVA has a market cap of $708,570.96 and $516,081.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00109416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.88 or 0.01973445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00194872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111188 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.