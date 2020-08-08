Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

Shares of BREW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 137,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,451. The company has a market capitalization of $291.23 million, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. Craft Brew Alliance has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $16.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BREW. Zacks Investment Research cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

