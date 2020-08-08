Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Crane by 427.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 771,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 138.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after buying an additional 699,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 12.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after buying an additional 193,945 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crane by 377.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 165,906 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 1.47. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

