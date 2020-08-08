Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,588.20

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,588.20 and traded as high as $3,678.00. Cranswick shares last traded at $3,652.00, with a volume of 53,328 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,860 ($47.50) to GBX 3,920 ($48.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,760 ($46.27) to GBX 3,940 ($48.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,902 ($48.02).

Get Cranswick alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,620.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,588.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 156.40 ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 152.60 ($1.88) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cranswick plc will post 15794.5741156 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $16.70. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

In related news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of £3,572.80 ($4,396.75), for a total transaction of £25,595,539.20 ($31,498,325.38).

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.