Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.31. Creative Realities shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 398,301 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Creative Realities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Creative Realities at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

