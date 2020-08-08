Credits Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, WazirX and LBank. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $39,885.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00026160 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinBene, Gate.io, LBank, Tidex, Mercatox, COSS, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.