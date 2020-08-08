Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,359 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,500,000 after buying an additional 640,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,778,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

