Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $271.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.38 and a 200 day moving average of $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $289.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

