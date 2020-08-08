Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,498.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,482.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,377.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

