Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,621. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $423.70. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.