Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health by 71.8% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 46.3% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,451. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

