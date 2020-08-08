Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,514,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.62. The company had a trading volume of 923,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

