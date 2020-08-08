Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.55. 4,934,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $328.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $134.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.