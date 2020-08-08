Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,949 shares of company stock valued at $90,825,563. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $14.35 on Friday, reaching $494.73. 5,904,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,532,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

