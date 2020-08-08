Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,027 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88,407 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 143,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.03. 8,697,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,368,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

