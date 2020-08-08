Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,790 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,857,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,524 shares of company stock worth $17,823,219. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

TGT stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. 2,300,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

