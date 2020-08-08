Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 29,654 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,654 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kroger by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $11,267,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,270.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $13,534,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,347. Kroger Co has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Kroger’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.