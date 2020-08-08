Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 50,110 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,110 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,019,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826,971. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

