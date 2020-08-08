Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.31. Crew Energy shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 414,884 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$38.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

