Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

CRTO stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 287,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

